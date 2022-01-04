By Trend

The Fuzuli military court chose a measure of restraint in the form of arrest against a serviceman of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan, junior sergeant Elkhan Avazli who killed three fellow soldiers, Trend reports referring to the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.

Avazli was charged under Article 120.2.7 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, the General Prosecutor's Office said.

On January 2, at about 18.00 (GMT +4), the Azerbaijani State Border Service received information about the murder of three servicemen on the territory of "Gubadli" separate border unit.

Preliminary investigation showed that a serviceman of the active military service, junior sergeant Elkhan Avazli, for unknown reasons, opened fire from his service weapon and killed the servicemen of the border post, where he served, killing senior lieutenant Yusif Ismayilov, junior ensign Amil Jalilzade and junior ensign Rafail Ibrahimov. Following the onslaught, he dropped the weapon and fled the murder scene.

As a result of search operations, Avazli was spotted on Jan. 3, 2022 and was detained in Malkhalaf village of the Lachin district.

The investigation of the criminal case was entrusted to the Investigative Department of the Military Prosecutor's Office.

