By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku on December 23. It will be snow on the Absheron peninsula. Weak fog and northwest wind are expected in some areas.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be up to +3 °C at night, 3 - 5 °C in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be up to 3 °C at night and 3 - 5 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make up 769 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 80-90 percent.

The temperature in the Absheron peninsula will lower, which is unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

Snow and rain are expected in the mountainous regions. There will be fog in some places. West wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature will be 0 - 3 C at night, 3 - 8 C in the daytime. The temperature will be -3 °C and -5 °C at night (-10 and -15 °C in some mountainous areas) in the highlands and 0 °C and -3 °C in the daytime.

