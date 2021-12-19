Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu have discussed the results of the first meeting in "3 + 3" cooperation format, initiated by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The ministers met within an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad on December 19, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

The sides stressed the high level of development of strategic relations between the two fraternal countries.

They also expressed interest in promoting the cooperation mechanism.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed the spheres of cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States, as well as the issues of trilateral cooperation formats in which the two countries participate, and steps that can be taken in this sphere during the next months.

The sides also exchanged the views on the current situation in the region, the implementation of trilateral statements, the normalization of relations between the regional countries amid the post-conflict period.

