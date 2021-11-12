By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and International Turkic Academy President Darkhan Kydyrali have discussed the academy's role in cooperation between the Turkic states in the education, science and culture spheres and victory in the 44-day war, the Foreign Ministry reported on November 11.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the meeting of the Turkic Council Foreign Ministers held in Istanbul on November 11.

Bayramov highly appreciated the Turkic Academy's activities and its role in cooperation between the Turkic states in the field of education, science and culture.

He expressed satisfaction with the completion of the process of signing the relevant multilateral documents on the Turkic Academy. Bayramov expressed confidence that the organization will be more active in the future, and Azerbaijan is ready to provide any support in this direction.

President of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali conveyed congratulations on the first anniversary of the victory gained in Karabakh following the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020.

He said that this victory is a common victory of the entire Turkic world. He also thanked Azerbaijan for the high level of support provided to the organization and informed about the ongoing and planned projects.

Darkhan Kydyrali presented to Bayramov the holy Koran, first translated into the ancient Turkic language in the 10th century, during the time of the Karakhanid state, and published by the Turkic Academy.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz