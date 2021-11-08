By Trend

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu shared a post on Twitter on the occasion of November 8 - the Victory Day of Azerbaijan (commemorating liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war), Trend reports.

The flag of Azerbaijan flutters and the Khary Bulbul flower blooms in Karabakh. We congratulate brotherly Azerbaijan on Victory Day. May the Almighty rest the souls of martyrs, the post said.

The decree "On establishment of Victory Day in Republic of Azerbaijan" was signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 3, 2020.

The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline.

The 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of Azerbaijan territorial integrity.

