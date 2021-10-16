By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Air Defense Units are carrying out combat firing exercises at the combined-arms training range within the combat training plan for 2021 approved by the Defense Ministry’s head [Zakir Hasanov], Trend reports on Oct.16 referring to the press service of the ministry.

According to the ministry, the main objective of the combat firing is to improve the military personnel’s skills in the management of anti-aircraft missile systems and increase their combat capability.

During the firing, combat crews will also fulfill the standards for deploying the "Osa" anti-aircraft missile system at the starting position and preparing for combat usage.

The anti-aircraft missile systems combat crews professionally accomplish tasks of detecting and destroying targets of an imaginary enemy.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz