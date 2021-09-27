By Trend

On the occasion of Remembrance Day, the colors of the National Flag of Azerbaijan are projected on the building of the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Trend reports.

According to the decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020, as a sign of deep respect for the memory of soldiers and officers who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, September 27 is marked in Azerbaijan as Remembrance Day.

Below are the photos of the building:

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz