The Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) organized by Azerbaijan was an important step in mobilizing political will to address urgent issues, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Vershinin said during the Ministerial Conference, Trend reports on July 16.

"First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to the government of Azerbaijan for organizing this meeting,” Vershinin said. “Baku effectively performs the chairmanship functions within the NAM, which ensures the well-coordinated activity of the movement even in the current difficult conditions."

The Azerbaijani deputy foreign minister stressed that the event organized by Azerbaijan was an important step in mobilizing political will to address urgent humanitarian problems and health issues, as well as to overcome the economic consequences of COVID-19.

A Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement was held in a video format on the topic "The Non-Aligned Movement is at the Center of Multilateral Efforts to Combat Global Challenges" under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan on July 13-14, 2021.

