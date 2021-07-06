6 July 2021 20:35 (UTC+04:00)
127
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences to President of Russia Vladimir Putin on July 6.
Dear, Vladimir Vladimirovich,
I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a result of An-26 plane crash in Kamchatka.
On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and all the people of Russia.
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 6 July 2021
---
