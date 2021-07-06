President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences to President of Russia Vladimir Putin on July 6.

Dear, Vladimir Vladimirovich,

I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a result of An-26 plane crash in Kamchatka.

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and all the people of Russia.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 6 July 2021

---

