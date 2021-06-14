By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on June 15. A moderate south wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be +20-23 °C at night, +26-31 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +21-23 °C at night, +27-29 °C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be below normal at 756 mm Hg. The relative humidity will be 60-70 percent at night and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

A moderate south wind will blow on the beaches of Absheron. The seawater temperature will be +21-22 °C in Sumgayit, Novkhany, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba, and + 22-23 C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikhovo.

Thunderstorms, showers, hail are expected in some mountainous regions.

In the regions, the temperature will be +18-23 °C at night, +32-37 °C in the daytime. In the highlands, it will be +10-15 °C at night, +19-24°C in the daytime.

