Starting from June 25, the National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan (“AZAL”) shall launch special flights from Baku to the resort towns of Turkey - Bodrum and Dalaman.

Flights in the Baku-Bodrum-Baku direction will be operated daily. Flights to Dalaman from Heydar Aliyev International Airport and back will be operated three times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Note that the Airline also operates flights to another resort city of Turkey - Antalya.

The flight tickets can be purchased on the official website of the Airline (www.azal.az), as well as in the Airline's accredited agencies.

Note that only passengers who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights.

Passengers traveling on Baku-Bodrum and Baku-Dalaman flights should:

have the right to enter the territory of Turkey. The entry requirements for Turkey during COVID-19 pandemic are presented on the Airline's website at: https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-turkey

get a negative COVID-19 test certificate. The list of clinics in Azerbaijan where you can take COVID-19 test is published on the Airline's website: https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-clinics

Passengers traveling on Bodrum-Baku and Dalaman-Baku flights should:

check their right of entry to Azerbaijan. The list of categories of persons who are allowed to enter Azerbaijan is available at: https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-azerbaijan

get a negative COVID-19 test certificate. It is recommended to have a QR code embedded on the test results which will be verified at the check-in counters. When leaving Turkey, test can be taken in one of the “Memorial Sağlık Grubu” clinics or other clinics from the list published on the website of the country's Ministry of Health: https://hsgm.saglik.gov.tr/tr/haberler/yetkilendirilmis-covi-d-19-tani-laboratuvarlari.html

In accordance with the decision of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, all passengers arriving in Baku by these flights will have to self-isolate for two weeks.

Passengers of both directions should ensure that their COVID-19 test results are valid for 48 hours prior to their scheduled flight departure.

