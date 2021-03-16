By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless in Baku on March 17.

Light fog and drizzle are expected in some places. Mild south-west wind will be followed by north-east wind.

The temperature will be +5-7 °C at night, +10-13 °C in the daytime on Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +5-7 °C at night, +10-12 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 757 mm Hg below normal. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 55-60 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mostly rainless in the regions. However, rainy weather is expected in northern and western regions. Snow will fall in the mountains. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will intensify in the afternoon.

The temperature will be +1-6 °C at night and +13-18 °C in the daytime, -2 °C and -7 °C in the mountains at night, and +5-10 °C in the daytime.

The day is relatively favorable for weather-sensitive people.

