Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of State attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Azertag has reported.

Minister of State Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne recalled with pleasure his visit to Azerbaijan four years ago and his participation in the inauguration of a new building of the French-Azerbaijani University-UFAZ in Baku.

The sides exchanged views on the regional issues and touched upon the agenda of Azerbaijan-France bilateral relations.

They also discussed the issues of mutual interest.

story will be updated.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz