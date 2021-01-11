By Laman Ismayilova

Director General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) Salim AlMalik is expected to visit Azerbaijan on January 11.

The director general will discuss the prospects for cooperation between ICESCO and Azerbaijan in education, science and culture as part of the meetings with Azerbaijani officials, Trend reported.

ICESCO Director General will also visit historical and cultural monuments in various cities of the country, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The protection of Azerbaijan’s historical and material heritage and the inclusion of some of them in the ICESCO World Islamic Heritage List will also be discussed during his visit.

Azerbaijan has been a member of ICESCO since 1991. Established in 1991, these relations have entered into a stage of successful development after the awarding of Azerbaijan's First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva as Goodwill Ambassador of ICESCO on November 24, 2006. Aliyeva was honored for her services in the development of education and dialogue between civilizations.

The country is closely cooperating with various organizations of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation - ICESCO, the Islamic Development Bank, the Islamic Conference of Parliamentary Union, the Islamic Conference of Youth Forum.

The Islamic World Heritage Committee, at its extraordinary meeting held at the ICESCO headquarters last year, approved the inscription the following heritage sites of Azerbaijan on the list of the Islamic World Heritage: Walled City of Baku with the Shirvanshah’s Palace and the Maiden Tower, the Historic Centre of Sheki with the Khan’s Palace and the Gobustan Rock Art Cultural Landscape.

During the 40th session of the Executive Council of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) held on January 29-30, 2020, in Abu Dhabi a decision to change the name of the organization to the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) was adopted.

