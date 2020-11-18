Ekmeleddin İhsanoğlu, 9th Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Mr. President,

It is with great pleasure and joy that we are following the brilliant success of your government and victory of the Azerbaijani army that was conducive in ending the Armenian occupation after almost three decades of continuous violation of human rights and international law, under your wise leadership and supreme military command.

As a member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center and previously as 9“ Secretary-General of OIC, I have been always closely following the developments in Karabakh and my commitment to this issue was always that one-day Azerbaijani people will liberate their homelands from the occupation. Today this has happened.

I believe in heart that your victory and success in regaining your occupied homeland, would be an example to follow for other lost cases in the Muslim world.

I feel proud that Nizami Ganjavi International Center has played a significant role in promoting the righteous causes of Azerbaijan in the international level forums.

Your Excellency, please accept the assurances of my highest regards," the letter said.

