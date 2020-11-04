By Trend

According to the approved decree №755 of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 17 August 2002, prior to 2 November 2020, the Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 198.013.034,48 AZN, the dollar account amounted to 10.996.105,84 USD, the Euro account amounted to 165.596,19 EUR, the Turkish lira account amounted to 495.521,33 TRY, the British pound sterling account amounted to 1.294,72 GBP and the ruble account amounted to 5.062.550,00 rubles, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on Nov. 3.

It should be pointed out that from October 1 to November 2, the Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 77.906.626,24 manats, the dollar account amounted to 10.777.425,16 USD, the euro account amounted to 147.255,19 EUR and the ruble account amounted to 5.057.550,00 RUB.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expressed gratitude to everyone who provides financial and moral support.

