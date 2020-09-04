By Laman Ismayilova

Archeological excavations are underway in Shabran.The excavations have been carried out by the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography in Chaggalligtepe I since August 11.

The ancient settlements in this area were recorded in the 70s of the last century. In 2016, the 5,000 years old houses were discovered here, Azertag reported.

The study showed that the finds in Aygunlu, belong to the Kur-Araz culture, which stretched from the North Caucasus to Syria and Palestine.

The monument, which dates from the end of the 4th millennium BC to the beginning of the 3rd millennium BC, is the oldest settlement discovered and studied in the north-east of Azerbaijan.

"This year has been marked with even more achievements. We have been able to full study the Early Bronze Age drill-type houses typical for this region. In addition, we found the full shape of a circular building made of raw bricks. It is a rare case for this period that 9 rows of a round brick house survived until now. Thus, it allows you to determine the shape of the upper part of the house. This is a novelty for the Kur-Araz culture, "said the head of the expedition Safar Ashurov.

The Early Bronze Age pottery has been also discovered during the excavations. Most pottery has hemispherical handles. For the first time, a ram figure was found in this monument.

The artifacts also include bone tools, some of which are related to weaving (needles), and some to hunting (spear and arrowheads).

These types of monuments are usually located close to each other along the valley. Five such hills have been identified here. Excavations are planned in other hills in the future.

There is a possibility of a necropolis in one of these hills. To date, the ancient graves have not been studied yet.

Clay tokins found in Chaggalligtepe are considered on of the most important finds during excavations.

Tokins were made of clay used in pre-writing exchanges. The Early Bronze Age findings have been found only at Makhta monument in Nakhchivan. The tokins prove that there was a tradition of statehood in Chaggalligtepe.

