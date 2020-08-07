By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 7. North-east wind will blow. Short rain is expected in some places in the morning.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +20-24 °C at night, +30-34 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +22-24 °C at night, +31-33 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 65-75 percent at night and 45-55 percent in the daytime.

North-east wind will blow on Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +24-25 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +25-26 °C at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

Rainy weather is expected in country's northern and western areas. Ecologists predict torrential rains in some parts of Greater Caucasus mountains. It will be foggy in the mountains in the morning. East wind is expected to intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +18-23 °C at night, +31-36 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +11-16 °C at night, +19-24 °C in the daytime.

The day is expected to be favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

