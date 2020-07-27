By Ayya Lmahamad

Some 2,220 citizens were fined during the period of July 24-26 across the country for violating the strict quarantine regime, the main traffic police department under the Ministry of Interior reported on July 27.

All 2,220 were fined according to Article 211.1 of the Code of Administrative Offences. Of them 2,007 were drivers who failed to follow the quarantine regime requirements and 212 were citizens not using facial masks in the public transport. One citizens was subjected to administrative liability.

In the meantime, 1,575 cars, which had sought to leave these territories were stopped, and returned back during the reporting period.

Earlier, it was reported that 41,030 citizens were fined in the period of June 21 and July 23 for violating the quarantine regime, 635 drivers were fined during June 14-16 lockdown, while 2,524 drivers were fined during June 6-7 lockdown.

Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24, and on July 17 decision was taken to extend special quarantine regime until August 31.

On July 17, Cabinet of Ministers announced decision to prolong a strict quarantine regime till August 5.

The new lockdown imposed on July 20 to August 5 include Baku, Jalilabad, Ganja, Masalli, Sumgayit, Yevlakh cities and Absheron district, and Goranboy, Goygol, Mingachevir, Barda, Khachmaz, Siyazan and Sheki.

There is a change in the SMS permit system to control the citizens’ movement. According to the new rules, the duration of the permits have been extended from two to three hours.

The work of beauty salons and barber shops have also been resumed under the new rules.

The work of transportation, will remain suspended over the weekends – on July 25-27 and August 1-3.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz