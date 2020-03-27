By Trend
Despite the 60-70 percent decrease in passenger traffic via regular bus services in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku under the special quarantine regime, the number of daily operating buses was not reduced, Baku Transport Agency told Trend.
“Also, carriers were given instructions to regulate the intervals between the arrivals of buses taking into account the epidemiological situation. The goal is, first of all, to ensure the transportation of citizens working in vital institutions of national importance and other important areas.”
Baku Transport Agency expressed regret that some passengers do not comply with the requirements and recommendations under the special quarantine regime and leave home without any urgent need.
The Agency again appeals to citizens, and urges them not to leave home without emergency, to follow the rules and recommendations to ensure safety and protect health.
