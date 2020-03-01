By Trend

The plane heading from Baku to Ankara, which returned to Heydar Aliyev International Airport for technical reasons, flew to Ankara at 13:00, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan Airlines.

The captain of flight number J2-003 of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), flying at 10:35 local time from Baku to Ankara, decided to return to Heydar Aliyev International Airport for technical reasons.

At 11:05 Baku time, the plane successfully landed at the airport in the capital of Azerbaijan.

According to preliminary information, the flight was delayed until 12:30.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz