By Trend

Baku and Moscow signed a protocol on cooperation in the field of culture, Trend reports on Jan. 24.

The protocol was signed within the “Baku-Moscow: dialogue of cultures” conference which is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan.

The document was signed by Head of Baku’s Main Department of Culture Jalil Melikov and Head of Moscow’s Department of Culture Alexander Kibovsky.

The conference and other events under the title "Baku-Moscow: dialogue of cultures" will last in Baku for three days. These events aim to lay the foundation for expanding relations and consider topics to be discussed during the upcoming Baku International Humanitarian Forum.

"Baku-Moscow: dialogue of cultures" is a project that is being implemented for the first time between the capitals of the two countries.

A Russian delegation consisting of about 150 people including ministers, Moscow’s governmental officials, MPs, scholars, university rectors, figures of art and culture, is participating in the event.

