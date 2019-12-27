Ofeliya Afandiyeva

The number of babies born in Azerbaijan was 117,575 in the first nine months of 2019.

Thus, the fertility rate in the country has remained unchanged at 14.2 per 1,000 population compared to the same period in 2018.

According to the data by State Statistical Committee, 53.2 percent of births are boys and 46.8 percent are girls; 2,774 - wins, 78 - triples and four are quadruplets.

It should be noted that 138,982 babies were born in 2018, of which 2,752 were twins, 117 – triples.

During the first 10 months of 2019, 46,403 deaths were recorded in the country, and the death rate per 1,000 people fell from 5.9 to 5.6 compared to the same period of 2018.

Generally, 57,250 deaths were recorded in the country in 2018.

Azerbaijan's population reached 10 million in 2019. The country celebrated the birth of its ten millionth citizen who was born in Agdam district in April.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s population rose by six million in the past two centuries in the period between 1897 was and 1997.

Since early 2003, the country's population has increased by over 18 percent or 1,731,000. The number of births exceeds the number of deaths by 2-2.5 times.

In addition, the country has seen positive migration balance. In 2018, the number of visitors to the country for permanent residence has been twice as much as the number of those leaving Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan ranks 90th worldwide for the number of population and the median age in is 30.7 years.

