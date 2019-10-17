By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku on October 18.

Light fog will be observed in the morning in some places. Southwest wind will blow.

In Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be15-18 °C at night, 23-26 °C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be 16-18 °C at night and 24-26 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be above the normal - 765 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-75 percent at night, 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions. Intermittent rain is expected in the Lankaran-Astara zone. Fog will be observed at night and in the morning in some places. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be 12-17 °C at night, 23-28°C in the afternoon. In mountains, the temperature will be 6-11 °C at night, 17-22 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, mild meteorological factors in the Absheron peninsula are favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

---

