Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Nadir Huseynov received a delegation led by Assistant Director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the US Department of Homeland Security Marlen Pineiro, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Oct. 9 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger and Head of the Consular Department of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Faig Baghirov also attended the meeting.

The parties exchanged views on the current state of relations between the two countries in the political, humanitarian and other fields and discussed the prospects of cooperation in the fields of legal migration and the fight against illegal migration.

Huseynov informed the guests of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

