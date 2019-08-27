By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Improving the living conditions of internally displaced persons (IDPs) is a priority in Azerbaijan's social policy. Every year, thousands of IDP families are provided with housing in new settlements built at the expense of state funds.

A new settlement, built for 146 IDPs families in Beylagan region, was put into operation on August 26, the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs said in a message.

The construction of the settlement with all necessary social and technical infrastructure was carried out within the framework of the measures envisaged in the State Program on Improvement of Living Conditions and Increasing Employment of Refugees and IDPs.

This is the 105th settlement for IDPs created all over the country. The new settlement was designed and constructed by order of the IDP Social Development Fund of Azerbaijan. Construction on the 30 hectares of land started in August 2018.

Twelve of the houses in the settlement are single-room, 73 are two-room, 54 are three-room, and seven are four-room. In addition, a 150-seat school building, a 50-seat kindergarten, an administrative building, a club-community center and a medical center were built.

In order to provide the settlement with electric power, the expansion works were carried out at the nearby 35/10 kV Khojavend substation with the construction of new transmission lines of 3.33 km. A central distribution facility was built in the settlement and a complete transformer station was established.

A network of drinking water supply was also created, a 10.15 km water line was laid, two artesian wells were commissioned and other necessary measures were taken. On-site drinking water and fire water network was built in the area.

A gas line was laid to the settlement, boilers were built to provide social facilities for heating. The area was renovated, 7.47 km of asphalt concrete road network, 1.7 km of drainage network, six sanitary cleaning areas and 1.65 hectares of greenery were built.

With the population of over 10 million, Azerbaijan is among the countries carrying the highest IDP caseload in the world in per capita terms.

Armenia broke out a lengthy war against Azerbaijan by laying territorial claims on its South Caucasus neighbor. Since a war in the early 1990s, Armenian armed forces have occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions.

Due to the ethnic cleansing policy carried out by Armenia and the Armenian occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions, the number of Azerbaijan’s refugees and internally displaced persons hit more than 1.2 million.

