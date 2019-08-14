By Trend

During the "Competition for conducting artillery firing" stage held at the naval range in the Caspian Sea, the crews of warships of Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, and Kazakhstan participating in the "Sea Cup-2019" contest fulfilled the exercise "Artillery firing at the small-sized marine targets", Trend reports citing the country’s Defense Ministry.

During the exercise, a specially equipped ship's shield was used as a sea target. The firing was carried out from artillery mounts at a distance of about 3,000 meters.

According to the decision of the International Board of Referees, the Russian team with 40 points took the first place, the Azerbaijani team with 36 points – the second place, the Kazakhstan team with 33 points – the third place, the Iranian team with 18 points – the fourth place.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz