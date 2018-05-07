By Trend

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi has congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the victory in the presidential election.

"Your Excellency, I sincerely congratulate you in connection with the re-election as the President of Azerbaijan on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Tunisia," he said.

"Your Excellency, I sincerely wish you success in the activities in the supreme post for the sake of the continuous development of brotherly Azerbaijan and the welfare of your people. Using this great opportunity, I convey my intention to work with you to further strengthen the friendship and cooperation relations between our countries for the common interests of our fraternal peoples," reads the congratulatory message.

