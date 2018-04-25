Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) Ismail Kahraman in Ankara on April 25.

Kahraman welcomed President Aliyev and congratulated him in connection with the brilliant victory in the presidential election.

"Your victory with the overwhelming majority of votes is a pride for us. President Ilham Aliyev is an important personality not only for his country, but also for the region and the world," he said.

President Aliyev expressed gratitude to the TBMM chairman for his sincere congratulations.

The head of state voiced confidence that his visit will be a new stage in the development of bilateral relations.

Satisfaction with the successful development of bilateral relations between the countries was expressed at the meeting. It was noted that interparliamentary cooperation contributes to the expansion of ties.

During the meeting, importance of the contribution made by Azerbaijan and Turkey to the regional cooperation and security, as well as the joint implementation of major strategic projects of global significance were emphasized.

