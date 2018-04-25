Trend:

Azerbaijan remains the most reliable strategic partner of Turkey, the Turkish presidential administration told Trend April 25.

It was noted that the relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey are at a high level and are developing in all spheres.

“Turkey and Azerbaijan managed to direct all their potential for the development of the region,” the message said.

It was also stressed that Azerbaijan and Turkey are bound not only by historical roots, but also important economic and energy projects.

“Turkey supports Azerbaijan in all spheres and also always feels the similar support of Azerbaijan,” said the message.

It was noted that strengthening relations with Azerbaijan in all spheres, as well as with other Turkic-speaking countries is one of the priorities for Turkey.

