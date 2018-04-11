By Trend

High voter turnout is observed in the presidential election being held in Azerbaijan today, Head of Turkey-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group Necdet Unuvar told Trend April 11.

“We have been observing the election since early morning and have visited various polling stations in Baku. We have not witnessed any difficulties, negative cases in the election process,” he said.

The MP noted that the active participation of women voters in the election was one of the most notable moments.

“Azerbaijan is making a very important choice, and these choices are of great importance not only for Azerbaijan, but also for the region. I believe that the presidential election being held in Azerbaijan is important for the world as Azerbaijan today implements projects not only of regional importance, but also projects of world significance,” added Unuvar.

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the elections.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies are operating in the country.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process can be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election is observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

