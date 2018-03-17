By Trend

The Global Baku Forum is an important platform that brings together world leaders, leading politicians and experts, Former Croatian President Ivo Josipovic told Trend on March 17.

The former president noted that Azerbaijan, hosting this forum, makes a significant contribution to peace and stability in the world.

"The world's experienced people come together and exchange views on existing problems, show ways to solve them. I hope that this forum will continue to work successfully," he said.

Josipovic noted that such events increase Azerbaijan's influence in the international arena.

"Baku has already become a place where important issues are discussed," he added.

The 6th Global Baku Forum, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, kicked off on March 15 with the support of the Azerbaijan State Committee for Work with the Diaspora.

The three-day forum is attended by presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers of many countries, including President of Albania Ilir Meta, President of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov, President of Moldova Igor Dodon, President of Mauritius Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Palestinian Deputy Prime Minister Ziad Abu Amr, Deputy Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mirko Sarovic, Romanian Vice Prime Minister Ana Birchall and others.

Moreover, about 500 guests, including former presidents and heads of governments, well-known public and political figures, who are the members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, are participating in the 6th Global Baku Forum.

The VII International Book Summit will be held within the framework of the Forum on March 18-19.

