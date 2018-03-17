By Trend

Azerbaijan is a tremendous example of success story, with its economical, energy, transport and other projects being implemented with the partner countries from Europe and Asia, former minister of foreign affairs of Afghanistan, Zalmai Rassoul, told Trend.

"I have been in touch with Azerbaijan for a long time, so I know where the country was and where it is now. Azerbaijan has made a great progress over the years," said Rassoul.

He stressed that Azerbaijan successfully maintains its peace and stability, which is, as he said, "rare itself nowadays."

"Many countries focus on their economic growth, but not every country keeps peaceful stability; it is very difficult, and Azerbaijan succeeds with this goal," said Rassoul.

He added that the Global Baku Forum that Azerbaijan hosts was previously untypical for the countries of the region.

"Such forums are usually being held in western countries, but now Azerbaijan brings this format of debates and cooperation for us, which is a unique intention for our region," said the ex-minister.

