The weather will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on January 31. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. South-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be -2+1˚C at night, +5-8˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula, 1 degree of frost at night, +5-7˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 768 mm mercury column to 760 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 55-65 percent .

Rainless weather is expected in country's regions. Fog is predicted in some places.

West wind will blow. The temperature will be 0-5 degrees of frost at night, +5-10˚C in daytime, 5-10 degrees of frost in mountains at night, +3-8˚C in the afternoon.

