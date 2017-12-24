By Trend

President of the Republic of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"Distinguished Mr. President, allow me first of all to extend my most sincere regards and the assurances of my highest consideration to you personally, to your country and to the friendly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the message reads.

"I avail myself of this opportunity to express my recognition for the engagements of the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre, as an entity with a special place on the international scene and an established partner in terms of political and government decision makers. Having this conviction in mind, I am glad to inform you that I accept the invitation to participate in the 6th Global Baku Forum to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, on March 15-17, 2018, focusing on “Bridging Gaps to create Inclusive Societies” – an event that has already been recognized as an eminent forum in Eastern Europe, Central Asia and South Caucasus.

At the end, it is with great honor and pleasure that I extend to you my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of your birthday. Wish you good health, happiness, as well as much success in every field of your life, both for you and your loved ones."

