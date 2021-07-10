By Trend

Visit of representatives of diplomatic corps to Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha ended, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev said on Twitter, Trend reports on July 10.

"With diplomatic corps we finished our visit to beautiful Shusha - cultural capital of Azerbaijan. Ambassadors received first hand information on the ground about destroyed cultural monuments and took note on restoration and conservation plans," Hajiyev noted.

"We thank who took part in the visit," he added.

On July 9, through the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, a trip was organized for representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan to Shusha (liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Karabakh war).