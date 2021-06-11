By Trend

Russia expects the process of mine clearance in the Nagorno-Karabakh region to be accelerated, Trend reports referring to a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

“The Russian Federation expects the trilateral working group on the Nagorno-Karabakh region to resume work soon,” Zakharova added.

“The problem of demining territories is one of the most dangerous and difficult to eliminate consequences of any armed conflict,” the spokesperson said. “Russia makes a significant contribution to the process of post-conflict demining in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and adjacent districts.”

“About 26,000 explosive objects have been discovered and more than 2,000 hectares have been cleared, almost 2,000 buildings and 650 kilometers of roads have been checked since November 23, 2020, through the efforts of the Russian peacekeeping contingent,” Zakharova said.

“We call for establishing cooperation on mine clearance issues, including the exchange of information on minefields,” Zakharova said. “And we hope that this process will be accelerated."

