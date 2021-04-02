By Trend

The fragments of the 'Iskandar' missile, which Armenia used against Azerbaijan during the Second Karabakh War, are on display in Baku on April 2, Trend reports.

The missile fragments were exhibited by representatives of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the site of Azerlandshaft OJSC.

The fragments of the missile were found during an operation carried out by the agency on March 15 on clearing the territories of Azerbaijani Shusha city from mines and unexploded ordnance.

