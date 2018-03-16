By Trend

Azerbaijan’s defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited a new helicopter military unit, deployed in the frontline zone, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message March 16.

Zakir Hasanov has met with flight and technical staff, as well as checked the level of combat readiness, the capability and the possibilities of efficient use of army aviation.

Hasanov gave an appropriate instruction to the command of the Air Force in connection with the training of military pilots in accordance with the flight practice plan.

