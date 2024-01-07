Azerbaijan's Health Ministry warns pregnant women about measles

7 January 2024 16:06 (UTC+04:00)

Pregnant women who have been in contact with a person infected with measles should consult a doctor immediately, and within 72 hours, the pregnant woman should be injected with anti-measles immunoglobulin.

According to Azernews, this was said by Mrs. Mirzayeva, an obstetrician-gynaecologist at the Scientific-Research Institute of Obstetrics and Gynecology of the Ministry of Health.

She said that this prevents the virus from getting infected, and if it does happen, it makes it easy to pass.

According to Khanım Mirzayeva, the course of the disease during pregnancy can be severe in women who are not vaccinated against measles in time.

"The main reason for this is the relative weakening of the immune system of a woman during pregnancy. The main source of infection during pregnancy is contact with a sick person. The effect of the disease on pregnancy varies depending on the duration of the infection. It causes premature pregnancy and spontaneous abortions in the first trimester. If the disease develops during pregnancy, it can cause damage to the child's central nervous system, and if it occurs during the fertilisation period, it can lead to chromosomal anomalies. In the second trimester, it can result in premature birth. Sometimes completely healthy children can be born. During measles, the risk of developing lung pneumonia is high in pregnant women."

The official of the ministry noted that pregnant women who have been in contact with a sick person should urgently consult a doctor.

"Within 72 hours, the pregnant woman should be injected with anti-measles immunoglobulin. This prevents the infection of the virus, and if the infection occurs, it makes it easy to pass."

The gynaecologist also said that it is strongly not recommended to get the measles vaccine during pregnancy:

"Women planning to become pregnant are recommended to be vaccinated against measles at least 6 months in advance. There is no specific treatment plan for infected pregnant women. Therefore, symptomatic treatment is prescribed. The child is examined after birth. If measles is detected in the child, the mother remains the same and is fed breast milk. But if it is not infected, the mother is isolated, and a treatment plan is prescribed."

