Azerbaijan confirms 4 more COVID-19 cases, 3 recoveries

14 November 2022 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected four new COVID-19 cases, three patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823,725 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,573 of them have recovered, and 9,964 people have died. Currently, 188 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 752 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,345,149 tests have been conducted so far.

No one was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past 24 hours.

Totally, up until now, 13,915,808 vaccine doses were administered, 5,391,163 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,872,443 people – the second dose, 3,388,791 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 263,411 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz