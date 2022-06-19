Azerbaijan confirms 25 more COVID-19 cases, 13 recoveries

19 June 2022 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has detected 25 new COVID-19 cases, 13 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,010 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,164 of them have recovered, and 9,716 people have died. Currently, 130 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,312 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,938,655 tests have been conducted so far.

