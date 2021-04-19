By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,136 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on April 19.

Some 995 patients have recovered and 29 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 301,661 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 265,539 patients have recovered, 4,169 people have died. Currently, 31,953 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 5,955 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,114,879 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 1,337,380 citizens had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 889,232 citizens, and the second one to 448,148 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 19 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

