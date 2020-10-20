By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 584 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 20.

Some 128 patients have recovered and 5 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 45,879 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 40,272 patients have recovered, 635 people have died. Currently, 4,972 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,028 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,241,664 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

