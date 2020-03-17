By Trend

All appropriate measures are undertaken to prevent coronavirus spread in Azerbaijan, the Health Ministry's chief infectiologist Jalal Isayev told Trend on March 17.

In these terms Azerbaijan is ahead of most countries in the world. However, to prevent the virus spread, people themselves must follow the rules of hygiene, he said.

"An extremely important and timely step was the restriction of visits to Azerbaijan for citizens of neighboring countries - Turkey, Russia and Iran. Owing to effective preventive measures, the situation in Azerbaijan is relatively more favorable than in other countries. However, despite this, it is necessary to take the issue seriously and be aware of the threat’s reality," Isaev emphasized.

COVID-19 coronavirus continues rapidly spreading in many countries.

According to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, long incubation period of the virus, high rates of its spread and absence of relevant vaccine made the world countries toughen the measures. Given that the World Health Organization has declared coronavirus a global pandemic, and based on its recommendations and requirements it became necessary to undertake a number of urgent measures in Azerbaijan.

