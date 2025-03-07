Heydar Aliyev Center showcases art pieces by Italian sculptor [PHOTOS]

7 March 2025 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Heydar Aliyev Center has presented a solo exhibition by Italian sculptor Giuseppe Carta, Azernews reports.

The exhibition features various works by the author of large sculptures of fruits and vegetables Giuseppe Carta.

The sculptor created some of these works specifically for the exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center, and they are presented to the public in Baku for the first time.

Opening the event, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov drew attention to the fact that numerous events have been held here since the establishment of the Center. He said that the works of a very interesting sculptor Giuseppe Carta will be presented today and thanked everyone who took part in the creation of the exhibition.

Anar Alakbarov emphasized that about 40 works by Giuseppe Carta are on display at the exhibition. He also noted that Azerbaijan will soon participate in the Venice Biennale, where a number of works of Azerbaijani architecture will be presented with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

He said that preparations in this direction have already begun. Particular importance will be attached to the complexes of the Victory Museum and Park, the Zangilan and Shusha mosques, the White City Complex will be presented at the Venice Biennale.

Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Luca Di Gianfrancesco expressed gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for organizing the exhibition. He emphasized that the Foundation always encourages Italian art and culture, and thanked for comprehensive high-level cooperation. The diplomat noted that a number of other numerous initiatives will also be supported.

Sculptor Giuseppe Carta noted that Heydar Aliyev Center is one of the beautiful, important and authoritative places.

Touching upon his artistic activities, he said that he has been involved in sculpture for 30 years, and emphasized that he creates his works in an extremely simple form.

The sculptor noted that he calls all his works "germination" and tries to reflect this in his works. According to him, everyone, doing their own thing, should be grateful to nature.

Then there was a tour of the exhibition. Among these compositions, presented in the park area and in the exhibition hall of the Center, there are unique, masterfully created sculptures and installations of hazelnuts, raspberries, peaches and chili peppers, the work on which requires a long time.

The art pieces are close to the viewer due to the simplicity of the theme, but at the same time they express the value of the gifts of nature. It is this feature that conveys the universal message of Giuseppe Carta's works from the point of view of art.

Sculptures of pomegranates, olives, grapes, etc. popularized Giuseppe Carta as an artist promoting peace, earth and culture of nations on the planet. The main theme of his work is nature and the gifts of the earth. He conveys this theme as a universal symbol of life, hope, rebirth and germination.

The series "Large Peppers" famous in Europe was made by Giuseppe Carta for the city of Chongqing in the Sichuan province of the People's Republic of China. This 7.5 meter high statue decorates the main square as a symbol of the region. Giuseppe Carta also created the symbol of the influential World Chilli Alliance.

The author also presented a sculpture of a red pepper as part of the United Nations fruit garden concept at the Milan Expo 2015. At the end of the same year, this statue became the property of the Bank of Sardinia in his homeland.

The Italian Academy of Chili Peppers awarded Giuseppe Carta the title of "Ambassador of Chili Peppers" throughout the world.

One of the objects of Giuseppe Carta's image is a pomegranate. In 2012, he created a stage set for the "Theater of Silence" of the famous tenor and composer Andrea Bocelli in the Tuscany region with a giant 9-meter pomegranate. Later, Carta's "grenades" became a symbol of the "Theater of Silence".

In general, the list of places around the world that are decorated with Carta's fruit and vegetable sculptures can be increased. His creative concept managed to resonate in the world.

Carta's compositions resemble an unheard-of, but tangible melancholic melody, his works once again confirm the eternal beauty of nature.

Presented at exhibitions and festivals in the USA, Australia, Great Britain, China, France, Switzerland, Italy, New Zealand, as well as at the Venice Biennale, the works of the winner of numerous international awards Giuseppe Carta can soon be seen in Baku.

The exhibition "Gifts of Nature" will run at the Heydar Aliyev Center until January, 2026.