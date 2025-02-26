Fikrat Amirov Republican Music Festival comes to Baku and Ganja [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

26 February 2025 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

The first ever Republican Music Festival named after the outstanding composer, People's Artist of the USSR and Azerbaijan Fikrat Amirov will take place in Azerbaijan on March 4-9, Azernews reports.

The event is organized by the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall to highlight the composer's contributions to the Azerbaijani music.

The first Republican Music Festival named after Fikrat Amirov will kick off on March 4 with an academic seminar dedicated to Fikrat Amirov. The event will take place at Azerbaijan Composers' Union at 12:00.

The academic seminar will be followed by concert of Ganja State Philharmonic Ensemble of Folk Instruments at the Ganja State Philharmonic (19:00) and concert featuring the Goygol State Song and Dance Ensemble and the State Song and Dance Ensemble at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic (19:00).

Fikret Amirov's opera "Sevil" will be presented at Baku Music Academy's Opera Studio on March 5 (19:00).

Film and book presentation "The Beating Heart of Ganja" at the Azerbaijan National Art Museum are scheduled for March 6 (13:00), followed by a concert "Soul of Music", accompanied by the State Chamber Orchestra (15:00).

On the sane day, Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall will host a concert of the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments (19:00).

Fikret Amirov's ballet "One Thousand and One Nights" will be shown at Heydar Aliyev Palace on March 7 (19:00).

Concert "Songs of Love" will take place at the International Mugham Center on March 8 (19:00).

Meanwhile, Ganja State Philharmonic Hall will host an evening of chamber music at the Ganja State Philharmonic.

Solemn ceremony commemorating the 90th anniversary of the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall is scheduled for March 9 (19:00).

Tickets can be bought at box offices in Baku and Ganja, and online via iTicket.Az.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.