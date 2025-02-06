Heydar Aliyev Center to display art pieces by Italian sculptor [VIDEO]

6 February 2025 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Heydar Aliyev Center will present a solo exhibition by Italian sculptor Giuseppe Carta on March 6, Azernews reports.

More than 120 art works by Giuseppe Carta, the creator of large fruit and vegetable sculptures, will be displayed in the exhibition.

Since the artist created some of the pieces specifically for this exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center, they will be presented to the public for the first time in Baku.

Among these compositions will be unique sculptures and installations of hazelnuts, raspberries, peaches, and chili peppers, crafted with special skill and requiring a significant amount of time to create.

The simplicity of the subject matter brings the works close to the viewer while also expressing the immense value of the gifts that nature offers us. This characteristic conveys a universal message within Giuseppe Carta's artistic perspective.

Giuseppe Carta: Creator of Giant Still Lifes

Giuseppe Carta, whose works have been showcased in exhibitions and festivals across the USA, Australia, the UK, China, France, Switzerland, Italy, and New Zealand, and who has received numerous international awards, will have his works on display in the capital Baku for nearly a year.

The exhibition "Gifts of Nature" at the Heydar Aliyev Center will run until January 2026.

The art works will be showcased both in the park area of the Heydar Aliyev Center and in the exhibition hall.

Sculptures of pomegranates, olives, grapes, and more have established Giuseppe Carta as an artist promoting peace, land, and the cultures of different peoples.

His art primarily focuses on nature and the gifts of the earth. He depicts this theme as a universal symbol of life, hope, rebirth, and sprouting.

Sculptor known as the "Chili Pepper Ambassador"

The series of "Great Peppers," recognized in Europe, was created by Giuseppe Carta for the city of Chongqing in the Sichuan Province of the People's Republic of China. The 7.5-meter tall sculpture decorates the main square of the region as its symbol. Giuseppe Carta also created the emblem of the influential World Chili Alliance.

At the Milan Expo 2015, he presented a red pepper sculpture within the context of the United Nations’ fruit orchards concept.

By the end of that year, this sculpture became part of the Sardinia Bank's collection in his home country.

The Italian Chili Pepper Academy has awarded Giuseppe Carta the title of “Chili Pepper Ambassador” worldwide. Among his iconic representations is the pomegranate. In 2012, he created a 9-meter-tall giant pomegranate as stage decoration for the renowned tenor and composer Andrea Bocelli’s “Silent Theater” in Tuscany. Later, Carta's “pomegranates” became the symbol of the “Silent Theater.”

In general, the list of places around the world adorned by Carta's fruit and vegetable sculptures continues to grow.

His creative concept has resonated globally. Carta's compositions evoke a quiet melody that is felt rather than heard, reaffirming the eternal beauty of nature through his works.