Works by national artists on display at TURKSOY Int'l Theater Festival

A biennale has been held in Turkmenistan as part of the 2nd TURKSOY International Theater Festival, showcasing art works by artists from member countries of the organization, Azernews reports.

The exhibition featured paintings by artists from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, reflecting the history, customs, and ancient monuments of the Turkic world.

Over three days, visitors familiarized themselves with the works of 21 artists from Turkic countries, while also witnessing brush masters creating paintings on-site.

The 2nd TURKSOY International Theater Festival, which concluded in Ashgabat with the participation of theatrical collectives from Turkic states, was also a noteworthy event.

A meeting of the TURKSOY Writers' Union was also organized as part of the event.

The meeting discussed strengthening ties among writers and poets of the Turkic world, as well as the publication of classical and contemporary literary works and the celebration of prominent authors' anniversaries.

In his speech at the meeting, TURKSOY Secretary-General Sultan Raev stressed the importance of preserving and promoting the literary heritage of the Turkic world.

"The literature of the Turkic world not only serves as a mirror of our shared history but also as a reflection of our future. We must continue to promote our literary heritage in a way that meets the demands of the modern world," he said.

The International Organization of Turkic Culture, TURKSOY, was established in 1993 upon signature of its founding agreement by the Ministers of Culture of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Turkiye

Over the past years, TURKSOY has made significant contributions to promoting Turkic cultural heritage through different initiatives. Most of these projects have become a tradition and are continued every year.

Since its establishment, TURKSOY has been carrying out activities to strengthen the ties of brotherhood and solidarity among Turkic peoples, transmit the common Turkic culture to future generations and introduce it to the world.

The organization actively collaborates with international bodies like UNESCO and maintains partnerships with institutions such as the Organization of Turkic States and the International Turkish Academy.

Azerbaijan actively participates in TURKSOY's initiatives, hosting events like the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World project in Shusha city.

Many events of cultural significance, including the Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival, the Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival, the Cultural Days of the Turkic People, the Vagif Poetry Days, the International Festival of Children's Creativity, Wonderland Shusha 2023 International Scout Camp, and other events were organized in Azerbaijan's cultural center in accordance with the Action Plan.

