Musical Theater to stage play by Turkish playwright [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater has premiered a play "My Woman" based on the play "Matrushka" by the well-known Turkish writer-playwright Tuncer Cücenoğlu.

Winner of many Turkish and international theater awards, Tuncer Cücenoğlu, having begun his literary career in the mid-70s, has been successfully working to this day, Azernews reports.

His dramatic works have been translated into many foreign languages and stages in more than 30 countries, including Russia, Germany, France, Poland, Australia, the USA, etc.

The play was presented in the genre of musical lyrical-psychological melodrama. The plot of the play is based on two lovers full of love and passion fighting for their feelings until the end.

In the play "My Woman", where Turkish retro music is performed live, the main roles were played by the young actors of the theater - President's Prize winner Amrah Dadashov and Gultaj Alili.

At the same time, the theater choir and ballet artists took part in the performance. The production director of the play is Presidential Prize winner Irada Gozalova.

The stage designer is Vusal Rahim, the choirmaster is Malahat Gasimova, and the music composer is Amrah Dadashov, choreographer-Honored Artist Nigar Shahmuradova. Video footage was made by Murad Hasanov.

